Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.52-1.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $271-281.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $288.39 million.Blucora also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.52-1.64 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Blucora from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blucora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Blucora from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blucora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Blucora in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.50.

Get Blucora alerts:

Blucora stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.58. 40,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Blucora has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.43, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average is $22.95.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $149.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.11 million. Blucora had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Analysts predict that Blucora will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John S. Clendening sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $355,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.