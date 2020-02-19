Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

NASDAQ BLMN traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $22.31. 2,117,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,091. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.27. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 89.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 78.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 15,295 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 91.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $270,689,000 after buying an additional 6,842,170 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 24.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 19,889 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 26.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

