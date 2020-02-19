Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 89.62% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.85-1.90 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.85-$1.90 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,117,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.27. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.27. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.35.

BLMN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

