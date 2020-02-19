BlitzPredict Trading Up 2.5% This Week (XBP)

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 19th. BlitzPredict has a market capitalization of $107,532.00 and approximately $1,408.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlitzPredict token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Cryptopia, IDEX and HitBTC. Over the last week, BlitzPredict has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008183 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004842 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001247 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002285 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006149 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00029240 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BlitzPredict (CRYPTO:XBP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,601,088 tokens. BlitzPredict’s official message board is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1 . BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict . BlitzPredict’s official website is www.blitzpredict.io . The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BlitzPredict can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlitzPredict should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlitzPredict using one of the exchanges listed above.

