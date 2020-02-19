Blackrock Throgmorton Trust PLC (LON:THRG) Increases Dividend to GBX 7.70 Per Share

Blackrock Throgmorton Trust PLC (LON:THRG) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.70 ($0.10) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Blackrock Throgmorton Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Blackrock Throgmorton Trust stock opened at GBX 723.68 ($9.52) on Wednesday. Blackrock Throgmorton Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 5.22 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 719.67 ($9.47). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 698.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 617.75.

About Blackrock Throgmorton Trust

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

