Blackrock Throgmorton Trust PLC (LON:THRG) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.70 ($0.10) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Blackrock Throgmorton Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of Blackrock Throgmorton Trust stock opened at GBX 723.68 ($9.52) on Wednesday. Blackrock Throgmorton Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 5.22 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 719.67 ($9.47). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 698.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 617.75.
About Blackrock Throgmorton Trust
