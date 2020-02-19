Blacer Coin Reaches Market Cap of $201.00 (BLCR)

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Blacer Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Escodex. In the last week, Blacer Coin has traded 33.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blacer Coin has a total market capitalization of $201.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00321488 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00013258 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00031697 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000202 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000131 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000454 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000897 BTC.

About Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. The official website for Blacer Coin is blacercoin.com . Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins . The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Escodex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

