Bitcoin SV Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.80 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $5.43 billion and approximately $2.80 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $296.70 or 0.03057809 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb, Bibox, Gate.io and Korbit. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010326 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00234237 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00045767 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00146600 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,285,152 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

Bitcoin SV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Bitkub, ZB.COM, Bittrex, Coinsuper, CoinBene, OKEx, CoinZest, Trade Satoshi, Indodax, Bitrue, CoinEx, SouthXchange, DragonEX, YoBit, Bithumb, Bitbns, FCoin, Poloniex, WazirX, IDAX, Koinex, HitBTC, Hotbit, Coinbit, Kraken, MBAex, Bibox, Cobinhood, Altcoin Trader, Korbit, Upbit, BX Thailand, Kucoin, Bitfinex, Gate.io, Huobi, OTCBTC, BigONE, Coinsquare and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

