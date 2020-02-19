BitBall (BTB) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $331,092.00

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 19% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. BitBall has a market capitalization of $371,036.00 and approximately $331,092.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. One BitBall token can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitBall alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00043227 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00066455 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001019 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00088433 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,148.40 or 1.00133912 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000471 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000290 BTC.

BitBall Token Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,512,393 tokens. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

BitBall can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.