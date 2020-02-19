Biomerica, Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biomerica in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research analyst B. Marckx expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Biomerica’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 47.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.75%. The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biomerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

NASDAQ:BMRA opened at $2.81 on Monday. Biomerica has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 million, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04.

Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

