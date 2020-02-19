Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC)’s share price rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34, approximately 4,588,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 8,311,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Biocept in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Biocept in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Biocept by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 80,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Biocept in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

