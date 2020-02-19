Bigblu Broadband (LON:BBB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $82.50

Bigblu Broadband PLC (LON:BBB) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 82.50 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 84 ($1.10), with a volume of 161534 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.50 ($1.16).

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 98.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 106.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.38 million and a P/E ratio of -5.68.

Bigblu Broadband Company Profile (LON:BBB)

Bigblu Broadband plc provides satellite and wireless broadband telecommunications and related products and services in the United Kingdom, the Nordics, rest of Europe, and Australia. It offers rural, last-mile, and emergency communication services via satellite, wireless, and associated technologies; and fiber alternatives.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Bigblu Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bigblu Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.