BidaskClub Lowers Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics to and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.75.

Shares of APLT stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. Applied Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $57.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.96.

In other Applied Therapeutics news, Director Stacy J. Kanter acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.60 per share, with a total value of $322,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLT. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 1,385.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 214.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. 11.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

