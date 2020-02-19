BidaskClub Lowers Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics to and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.75.
Shares of APLT stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. Applied Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $57.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.96.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLT. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 1,385.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 214.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. 11.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Applied Therapeutics Company Profile
Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.
