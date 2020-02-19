BidaskClub Downgrades The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Carlyle Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $28.00 price target on The Carlyle Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.27.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $32.00 on Friday. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.75.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 203.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 72.94%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 55,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $1,819,709.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 957,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,661,515.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Finn sold 73,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $2,433,753.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 722,571 shares in the company, valued at $23,895,422.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,393 shares of company stock worth $5,469,547.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CG. UBS Group AG increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,720,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,280,000 after acquiring an additional 782,122 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 494.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 932,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,928,000 after acquiring an additional 775,861 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,377,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,202,000 after acquiring an additional 681,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,788,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,443,000 after acquiring an additional 616,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth about $11,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

