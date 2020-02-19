BetProtocol Market Capitalization Hits $480,550.00 (BEPRO)

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 19th. BetProtocol has a market capitalization of $480,550.00 and $73,500.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BetProtocol has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BetProtocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $307.62 or 0.03024697 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00236028 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00047074 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00151009 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002772 BTC.

BetProtocol Token Profile

BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 576,917,808 tokens. The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol . BetProtocol’s official website is www.betprotocol.com

