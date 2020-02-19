Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,276 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 18,157 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 94,637 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after acquiring an additional 19,232 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,484,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Best Buy by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,211,980 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $106,414,000 after purchasing an additional 80,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.13. The company had a trading volume of 69,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,874. Best Buy Co Inc has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $91.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.66 and its 200-day moving average is $76.74.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 49.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 589,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $46,717,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $161,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,105,051 shares of company stock valued at $169,112,718 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.05.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

