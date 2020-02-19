Beetle Coin Price Reaches $0.0067 on Exchanges (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 18th. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $1.46 million and $24,510.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $24.68, $13.77 and $5.60. In the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 54.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00047896 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 64.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 103.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

BEET is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 216,322,097 coins. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io . Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

Beetle Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $7.50, $51.55, $24.43, $5.60, $20.33, $33.94, $50.98, $10.39, $13.77, $18.94 and $32.15. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.