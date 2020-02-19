Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $22,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BDX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 293.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BDX. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $287.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.38.

In other news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total value of $3,087,516.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,393 shares in the company, valued at $59,857,619.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 133,539 shares of company stock worth $36,646,395 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BDX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $256.07. 1,538,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,048. The company has a market cap of $70.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $221.47 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $270.93 and a 200 day moving average of $258.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

