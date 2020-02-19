bebe stores (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.97

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.97 and traded as high as $6.00. bebe stores shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 1,289 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of bebe stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get bebe stores alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th.

bebe stores Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BEBE)

bebe stores, inc. designs, develops and produces a range of contemporary women’s apparel and accessories. The Company’s product offering includes a range of separates, tops, dresses, active wear and accessories for a range of occasions. It designs and develops its merchandise in-house, which is manufactured to its specifications and it also sources directly from third-party manufacturers.

Featured Article: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for bebe stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bebe stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.