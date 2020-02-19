Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Stock Position Trimmed by Dean Capital Investments Management LLC

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC cut its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BAX. Citigroup raised shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

Shares of BAX opened at $92.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.32 and its 200-day moving average is $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Baxter International Inc has a 12-month low of $72.42 and a 12-month high of $95.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

