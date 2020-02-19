Baron Oil (LON:BOIL) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.14

Shares of Baron Oil PLC (LON:BOIL) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and traded as low as $0.11. Baron Oil shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 90,937,489 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $2.16 million and a P/E ratio of -0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.10.

Baron Oil Company Profile (LON:BOIL)

Baron Oil Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves, and other related activities. It has an option to acquire a 15% working interest in the Wick prospect; and a 5% working interest in P1918 offshore license, which consists of the Colter prospect, as well as a 5% working interest in 330 and 345 onshore licenses located in the United Kingdom.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Baron Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baron Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.