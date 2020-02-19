BANKEX Reaches Market Cap of $1.05 Million (BKX)

BANKEX (CURRENCY:BKX) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One BANKEX token can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Simex, HitBTC, Hotbit and IDEX. In the last week, BANKEX has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. BANKEX has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $131,051.00 worth of BANKEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00048622 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00480889 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $631.38 or 0.06225840 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00066382 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00027987 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005055 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001433 BTC.

BANKEX Profile

BANKEX (BKX) is a token. It launched on July 11th, 2017. BANKEX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BANKEX is blog.bankex.org . BANKEX’s official website is bankex.com/en . BANKEX’s official Twitter account is @BankExProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BANKEX is /r/bankex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BANKEX Token Trading

BANKEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, HitBTC, OKEx, IDEX, Bittrex, Simex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BANKEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BANKEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BANKEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

