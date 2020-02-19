B. Riley Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – B. Riley boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brunswick in a report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.10. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Brunswick to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.27.

BC opened at $64.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.88. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $41.02 and a 1-year high of $66.32. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.42, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.76.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a positive return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $917.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $195,808.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 43.4% in the third quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,492,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,024,000 after buying an additional 1,057,778 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,581,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick by 178.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,034,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,064,000 after purchasing an additional 662,647 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,858,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Brunswick by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,691,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,475,000 after purchasing an additional 228,304 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

