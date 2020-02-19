Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aytu BioScience, Inc. is a healthcare company which focused on commercialization of novel products in the field of urology. The company’s marketed products consists of ProstaScint(R), Primsol(R) and MiOXSYS(TM) which addresses prostate cancer, urinary tract infections, male infertility and male sexual dysfunction. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Aytu Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Aytu Bioscience in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

AYTU traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.73. 370,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,893. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 4.63. Aytu Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.61.

In related news, CEO Joshua R. Disbrow purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.83 per share, for a total transaction of $45,650.00. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 78,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $70,909.20. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aytu Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aytu Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Searle & CO. boosted its position in shares of Aytu Bioscience by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 272,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 22,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Aytu Bioscience Company Profile

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

