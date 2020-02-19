Avantor (AVTR) & The Competition Head to Head Comparison

Avantor (NYSE: AVTR) is one of 25 public companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Avantor to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Avantor and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avantor N/A N/A N/A Avantor Competitors -122.95% -103.92% -16.54%

This table compares Avantor and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Avantor $6.04 billion N/A 30.36 Avantor Competitors $1.15 billion $309.34 million 14.41

Avantor has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Avantor is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.6% of Avantor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Avantor and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avantor 0 4 19 0 2.83 Avantor Competitors 255 1059 1429 75 2.47

Avantor currently has a consensus price target of $20.71, indicating a potential upside of 17.58%. As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 4.36%. Given Avantor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Avantor is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Avantor beats its peers on 9 of the 11 factors compared.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc. is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services. The company was founded by John Townsend Baker in 1904 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

