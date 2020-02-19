Autohome Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 1,563 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,268% compared to the average daily volume of 66 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. Origin Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Autohome by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 370,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,758,000 after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Autohome in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its position in shares of Autohome by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Autohome in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,343,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Autohome by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 35,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Autohome alerts:

NYSE ATHM opened at $78.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.65 and a 200-day moving average of $81.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. Autohome has a 52-week low of $65.46 and a 52-week high of $117.99.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.70 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Autohome in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.38.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.