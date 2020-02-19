AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,194 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 1.8% of Nvwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of AT&T by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 477,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,676,000 after buying an additional 85,407 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 16,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 74,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Golub Group LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Golub Group LLC now owns 75,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 22,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:T traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,285,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,379,369. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $280.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average of $37.52.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Standpoint Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.03.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

