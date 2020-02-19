ATN (ATN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $10,505.00

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded up 74.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 18th. During the last week, ATN has traded up 60.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ATN token can now be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges including RightBTC, Allcoin, BigONE and Hotbit. ATN has a total market cap of $941,788.00 and $10,505.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.82 or 0.03072501 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009868 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00236921 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00046114 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00151739 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002790 BTC.

ATN Profile

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATN’s official website is atn.io . ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io

Buying and Selling ATN

ATN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, RightBTC, BigONE and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

