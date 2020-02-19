Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,767 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Atmos Energy worth $12,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 1,545.7% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.82.

Shares of NYSE ATO traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.00. 16,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,193. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.15. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $96.76 and a 1 year high of $121.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $875.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.77 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.36%. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

