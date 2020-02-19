ATLANT Market Cap Hits $1.50 Million (ATL)

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 18th. ATLANT has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $1,010.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ATLANT has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ATLANT token can currently be bought for $0.0277 or 0.00000273 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Exrates, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.56 or 0.03058303 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00237759 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00046724 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00151900 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002790 BTC.

ATLANT Profile

ATLANT’s genesis date was July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io . ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio

Buying and Selling ATLANT

ATLANT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, YoBit, OKEx, Exrates and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

