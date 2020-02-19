Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATRA. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.22.

Shares of ATRA stock opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $41.97. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.12.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, insider Joe Newell sold 4,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $58,502.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,881 shares in the company, valued at $765,649.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $25,308.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,127.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $490,000. AXA grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 598.8% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 137,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 118,165 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 538,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after purchasing an additional 176,200 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 2,932,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,304,000 after purchasing an additional 271,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 34,447 shares in the last quarter.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

