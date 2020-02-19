Assicurazioni Generali SpA (BIT:G) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Assicurazioni Generali SpA (BIT:G) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €17.30 ($20.12).

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.50 ($20.35) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Assicurazioni Generali has a 52-week low of €13.65 ($15.87) and a 52-week high of €16.48 ($19.16).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

