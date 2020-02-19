ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $70.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.20% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ASGN from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ASGN from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASGN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.86.

Get ASGN alerts:

NYSE:ASGN opened at $61.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.01. ASGN has a twelve month low of $50.33 and a twelve month high of $72.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.35.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 18.88%. ASGN’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ASGN will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in ASGN by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in ASGN by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in ASGN by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in ASGN by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in ASGN by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.