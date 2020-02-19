Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 237.50 ($3.12).

ARW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.10) target price on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Arrow Global Group from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Get Arrow Global Group alerts:

LON ARW traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 299 ($3.93). 241,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,450. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 610.72. The company has a market cap of $528.81 million and a PE ratio of 13.53. Arrow Global Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 166.20 ($2.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 290 ($3.81). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 274.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 236.45.

In other Arrow Global Group news, insider Andrew C. Fisher bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 238 ($3.13) per share, with a total value of £23,800 ($31,307.55). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,111 shares of company stock valued at $2,409,913.

About Arrow Global Group

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.