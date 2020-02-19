Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) rose 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.41 and last traded at $6.61, approximately 122,973 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 368,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

AI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Arlington Asset Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Arlington Asset Investment alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $215.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.66.

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $7.04 million for the quarter. Arlington Asset Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. Analysts expect that Arlington Asset Investment Corp will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Arlington Asset Investment’s payout ratio is 43.69%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AI. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Arlington Asset Investment by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Arlington Asset Investment Company Profile (NYSE:AI)

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Arlington Asset Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlington Asset Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.