Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26), Fidelity Earnings reports. Arlington Asset Investment had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 million for the quarter.

AI stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.61. 121,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,115. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average is $5.66. The firm has a market cap of $215.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Arlington Asset Investment has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $8.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Arlington Asset Investment’s payout ratio is 43.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

