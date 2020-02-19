Argentum Price Down 32.8% Over Last Week (ARG)

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 19th. In the last week, Argentum has traded down 32.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Argentum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Argentum has a total market capitalization of $2,062.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Argentum Profile

Argentum (CRYPTO:ARG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. The official website for Argentum is www.argentum.io . The official message board for Argentum is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg . The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG

Buying and Selling Argentum

Argentum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argentum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argentum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

