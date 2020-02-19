Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Up 10.6%

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX)’s stock price shot up 10.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.07 and last traded at $7.96, 1,441,200 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 96% from the average session volume of 733,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARDX. BidaskClub raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardelyx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $523.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average is $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 6.27.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $34,000.00. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,218,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,606,000. NEA Management Company LLC raised its position in Ardelyx by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 16,135,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,013,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,844,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,926,000. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardelyx Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.