Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $11.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ARDX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardelyx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Ardelyx from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ardelyx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.40.

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 6.27. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $8.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.72.

In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $183,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 5,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARDX. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at $40,218,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at $8,606,000. NEA Management Company LLC increased its stake in Ardelyx by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 16,135,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,013,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at $4,844,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at $2,926,000. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

