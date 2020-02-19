Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

WTR stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $54.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,419. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.03. Aqua America has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $52.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2343 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Aqua America’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aqua America during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aqua America during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Aqua America by 305.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aqua America during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aqua America during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

About Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

