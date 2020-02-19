Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives “Hold” Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $300.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Maxim Group raised shares of Apple from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apple from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Apple to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $315.45.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $319.00 on Tuesday. Apple has a 52-week low of $169.49 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1,421.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $313.67 and a 200-day moving average of $257.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple will post 13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

