Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives “Buy” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $350.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Apple from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a price objective (up from ) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $315.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $319.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $313.67 and a 200 day moving average of $257.23. The company has a market cap of $1,421.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple has a 12-month low of $169.49 and a 12-month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.6% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Apple by 1.1% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 9,401 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 242.8% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Apple by 12.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 42,494 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Apple by 1.7% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 42,598 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,541,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

