Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock Rating Lowered by Needham & Company LLC

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

APPN has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Appian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.73.

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $63.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Appian has a 12 month low of $30.43 and a 12 month high of $63.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -76.26 and a beta of 0.76.

In other news, VP David Leon Mitchell sold 750 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $33,397.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,260.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 8,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $309,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,398 shares in the company, valued at $285,932.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,750 shares of company stock worth $886,528 over the last three months. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Appian by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Appian by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Appian by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 176,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 89,985 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Appian by 270.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 13,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Appian by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 15,293 shares during the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

