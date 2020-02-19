Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Apache’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.15. Apache posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 138.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apache will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Apache.

Get Apache alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APA shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Apache from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Apache in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Argus downgraded Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Apache from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Apache in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APA. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apache during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apache during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Apache by 3,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apache during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Apache by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APA opened at $28.11 on Friday. Apache has a 52 week low of $18.33 and a 52 week high of $38.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.50%.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apache (APA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.