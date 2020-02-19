AorTech International (LON:AOR) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $92.95

Shares of AorTech International plc (LON:AOR) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.95 and traded as low as $75.00. AorTech International shares last traded at $78.50, with a volume of 10,411 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of AorTech International in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 91.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 73.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 million and a PE ratio of -24.21.

AorTech International plc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the commercialization of its biomedical polymer technology, components, and medical devices in the United Kingdom. The company offers Elast-Eon, a bio stable polyurethane material used in long term implantation; and Elast-Eon Carbonate Silicone, a family of biomedical polymers for applications in cardiac pacing leads, orthopedics, and spinal discs, as well as in other applications where the device requires a high level of mechanical performance.

