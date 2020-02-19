Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Stock Holdings Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,064,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $221,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in AON by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,541,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,706,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in AON by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,002,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,601,000 after purchasing an additional 133,427 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in AON by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 636,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,295,000 after purchasing an additional 28,633 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in AON by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 448,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPF Beheer BV bought a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

AON stock opened at $235.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.06. Aon PLC has a 52 week low of $156.09 and a 52 week high of $235.81.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. AON’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

