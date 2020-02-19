Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) Position Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,042 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 5.0% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 16,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 146.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $94,000. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BWS Financial initiated coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIK traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $42.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,411. The company has a current ratio of 19.99, a quick ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Anika Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $75.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.62 and a 200 day moving average of $54.27. The company has a market cap of $591.89 million, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

