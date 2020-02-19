Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Anika Therapeutics to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $42.41 on Wednesday. Anika Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $75.71. The company has a quick ratio of 17.74, a current ratio of 19.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.27. The company has a market capitalization of $591.89 million, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ANIK. TheStreet downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, First Analysis upgraded Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Anika Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.