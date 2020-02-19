AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ANAB. ValuEngine cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of AnaptysBio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AnaptysBio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

Shares of ANAB traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.51. 40,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,591. The company has a market cap of $414.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.18. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $83.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.54.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

