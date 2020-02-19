Analyzing Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) & Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED)

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) and Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.5% of Magyar Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Oconee Federal Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Magyar Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Oconee Federal Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Magyar Bancorp and Oconee Federal Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magyar Bancorp $29.24 million 2.49 $3.00 million N/A N/A Oconee Federal Financial $20.54 million 7.25 $3.72 million N/A N/A

Oconee Federal Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Magyar Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Magyar Bancorp has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oconee Federal Financial has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Magyar Bancorp and Oconee Federal Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magyar Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Oconee Federal Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Magyar Bancorp and Oconee Federal Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magyar Bancorp 9.77% 5.27% 0.45% Oconee Federal Financial 18.65% 4.47% 0.76%

Summary

Oconee Federal Financial beats Magyar Bancorp on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. operates as the mid-tier stock holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various banking products and services to families and businesses in New Jersey, the United States. Its product portfolio includes various deposit products, such as demand, NOW, money market, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, and construction loans, as well as consumer loans, which primarily include secured demand loans. The company also provides non-deposit investment products and financial planning services, including insurance products, fixed and variable annuities, and retirement planning for individual and commercial customers; and investment securities. It operates through seven branch locations in New Brunswick, North Brunswick, South Brunswick, Branchburg, Bridgewater, and Edison; and a loan product office in New Jersey. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Magyar Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Magyar Bancorp, MHC.

About Oconee Federal Financial

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. The company's deposit products include demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; nonresidential real estate loans; construction and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; agricultural loans; and consumer loans. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates through its executive office and seven branch offices located in Oconee County, South Carolina; Stephens County, Georgia; and Rabun County, Georgia. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Seneca, South Carolina. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is a subsidiary of Oconee Federal, MHC.

