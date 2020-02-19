Analysts Set WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Price Target at $60.90

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.90.

WCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of WESCO International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research set a $52.00 price target on shares of WESCO International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from to and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter worth $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 715.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WCC stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $48.86. 55,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,204. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $42.03 and a twelve month high of $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.76.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). WESCO International had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that WESCO International will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

